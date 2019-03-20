BidaskClub Downgrades Intersect ENT (XENT) to Hold

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XENT. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Intersect ENT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

XENT stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.65. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

