BidaskClub Downgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) to Strong Sell

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 762,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

