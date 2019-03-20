BidaskClub Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

