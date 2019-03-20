BidaskClub Upgrades MicroStrategy (MSTR) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.55. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,962,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 98,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.