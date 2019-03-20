BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $383.14 million, a PE ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $179,441.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $36,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,505.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,957 shares of company stock valued at $846,685 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.