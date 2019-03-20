BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, BitBay has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $29,182.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00061880 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018634 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

