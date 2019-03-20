BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BJs Wholesale Club to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club $13.01 billion $127.26 million 22.54 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors $65.04 billion $1.20 billion 26.68

BJs Wholesale Club’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club. BJs Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 7 9 0 2.47 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 256 1633 2079 113 2.50

BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.23%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 2.62% 11.55% 6.34%

Summary

BJs Wholesale Club peers beat BJs Wholesale Club on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. The company offers its products under the trademarks and service marks, such as BJ's Wholesale Club, BJ's, Wellsley Farms, Berkley Jensen, My BJ's Perks, BJ's Easy Renewal, BJ's Gas, BJ's Perks Elite, BJ's Perks Plus, Inner Circle, and BJ's Perks Rewards. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 216 clubs and 136 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.

