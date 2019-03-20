BlackRock Inc. Has $195.45 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $195,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 865,643 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.