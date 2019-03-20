BlackRock Inc. Has $195.45 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $195,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 865,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $195.45 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/blackrock-inc-has-195-45-million-holdings-in-abercrombie-fitch-co-anf.html.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.