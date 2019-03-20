BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. National Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 8,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,884. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 12.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $204,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,974.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $245,200. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 816,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 980.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 701,767 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 757,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 117,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.