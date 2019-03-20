Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Position Trimmed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.79% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,060.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

