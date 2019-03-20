BlockCDN Hits One Day Volume of $6,422.00 (BCDN)

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, BlockCDN has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One BlockCDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Gate.io. BlockCDN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,422.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.54 or 0.17447055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

BlockCDN Profile

BlockCDN is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org.

Buying and Selling BlockCDN

BlockCDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

