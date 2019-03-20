BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. 2,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,112. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $839,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,712 over the last 90 days. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.