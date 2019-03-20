Bokf Na Buys 287 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,625 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

