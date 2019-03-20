Bokf Na Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 186.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,692,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 2,656,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,641,000 after buying an additional 2,479,373 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,360,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,753,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,938,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1837 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

