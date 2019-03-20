Bokf Na Takes $767,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,843,000 after buying an additional 8,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 186.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 369.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 162.32 and a quick ratio of 162.33. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

