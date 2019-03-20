Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans Sells 321 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gillian Tans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00.

Booking stock opened at $1,764.03 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Booking by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $788,351,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,128.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

