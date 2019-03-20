Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38,875.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 834,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,934 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

