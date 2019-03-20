Boston Properties (BXP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,322,000 after acquiring an additional 943,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 417,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Boston Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.