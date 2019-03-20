Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $608,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,850 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 43,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,760. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

