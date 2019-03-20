Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells $290,328.75 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bottomline-technologies-epay-insider-sells-290328-75-in-stock.html.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.