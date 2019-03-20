Box Inc (BOX) Shares Bought by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 557,390 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up 5.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 74.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.50. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 381.77%. BOX’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,750. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

