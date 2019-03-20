Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,355 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 price objective on Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Clarkson Capital raised Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,171.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,482.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $70,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,593.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,999 shares of company stock worth $237,629 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-sells-531-shares-of-peabody-energy-co-btu.html.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.