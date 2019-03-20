Brian Charles Savage Buys 20,542 Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC) Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Brian Charles Savage purchased 20,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £616.26 ($805.25).

Brian Charles Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Brian Charles Savage purchased 19,505 shares of Amur Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £585.15 ($764.60).

Shares of AMC stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.08 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 1,506,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Amur Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

