Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

VEA stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

