Brink’s (BCO) Receives $96.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $217,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Docherty sold 9,400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $727,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,414.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares valued at $1,829,571. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,613,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,688,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 316,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Finally, Saya Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

