Broadcom (AVGO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $299.31 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $300.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,145,554 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,582,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Broadcom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.