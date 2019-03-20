Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to post $430.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the highest is $436.80 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $437.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.30 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 68.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,455,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 324,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.