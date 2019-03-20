Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $851.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.77 million and the highest is $856.50 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $886.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $2,433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 896,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.