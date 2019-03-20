Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to post sales of $39.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $35.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $163.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.73 million, with estimates ranging from $158.40 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 90,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $440.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

