Brokerages Expect Stars Group Inc (TSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. Stars Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.60 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,739,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Stars Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,724,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,402,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stars Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,874,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,596 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,655,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

