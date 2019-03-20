Brokerages Set $4.50 Price Target for Jason Industries Inc (JASN)

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jason Industries an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,606. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jason Industries will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 714,329 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jason Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jason Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jason Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Jason Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

