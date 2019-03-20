Brokerages Set Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Price Target at $2.83

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

ALIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.12 during trading on Wednesday. 1,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.