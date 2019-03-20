Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Target Price at $103.33

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,840,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.64. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $105.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

