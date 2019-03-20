Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) PT at $25.00

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

