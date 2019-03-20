Brokerages Set Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) PT at $2.40

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 354,788 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.05. Enterprise GP has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.06 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise GP will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

