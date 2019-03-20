Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Target Price at $29.11

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $28.89 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,965.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,399 shares of company stock valued at $865,901 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 216,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 939,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 642,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.