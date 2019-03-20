Brokerages Set NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Price Target at $4.40

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

NLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 930,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 148.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 691,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 203,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLNK stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. NewLink Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

