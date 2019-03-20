Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) PT at $88.73

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,472 shares of company stock worth $20,569,008. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

