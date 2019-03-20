Brokerages Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

PES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Simmons reduced their target price on Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PES opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 1,030.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 3,121.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

