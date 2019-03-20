Brokerages Set RDS-A (RDS-A) Price Target at $88.00

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RDS-A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get RDS-A alerts:

Shares of RDS-A stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,769 shares.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.