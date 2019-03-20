Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) PT at $61.33

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $239,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

