Brokers Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

APTO stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

