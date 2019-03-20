Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Grows Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Paper by 77.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 56.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

