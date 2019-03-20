Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Invests $294,000 in Linde PLC (LIN)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $115,455,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

