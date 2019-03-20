Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $3,065,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,002.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-raises-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.