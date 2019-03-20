Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEXEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

LEXEA opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

