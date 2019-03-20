Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 490,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 423,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

