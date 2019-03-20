BRP Inc (DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

