Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.57. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. sold 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $10,475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 856,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 144,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

