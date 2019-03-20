Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of BLDR opened at $13.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,269 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 777,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,727 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

